Enbridge Inc (ENB) Stock Experiences 0.67% Monthly Change

In the past week, ENB stock has gone down by -0.27%, with a monthly gain of 0.67% and a quarterly plunge of -3.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.39% for Enbridge Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.56% for ENB’s stock, with a 3.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Enbridge Inc (NYSE: ENB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Enbridge Inc (NYSE: ENB) is above average at 23.17x. The 36-month beta value for ENB is also noteworthy at 0.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 12 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ENB is 2.18B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.53% of that float. The average trading volume of ENB on July 30, 2025 was 3.91M shares.

ENB stock’s latest price update

Enbridge Inc (NYSE: ENB)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.01% in comparison to its previous close of $44.63, however, the company has experienced a -0.27% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that Here is how Enbridge (ENB) and Plains GP Holdings (PAGP) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

ENB Trading at -0.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.12%, as shares sank -0.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENB fell by -0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.83. In addition, Enbridge Inc saw 24.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ENB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18% for the present operating margin

0.34% for the gross margin

The net margin for Enbridge Inc stands at 0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 9.51%, with 3.07% for asset returns.

Based on Enbridge Inc (ENB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.6 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.51. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $16.87 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.4. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.89for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

In summary, Enbridge Inc (ENB) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.