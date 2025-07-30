Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Emerson Electric Co (NYSE: EMR) is above average at 35.23x. The 36-month beta value for EMR is also noteworthy at 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 5 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for EMR is 561.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.13% of that float. The average trading volume of EMR on July 30, 2025 was 2.95M shares.

The stock price of Emerson Electric Co (NYSE: EMR) has plunged by -1.25% when compared to previous closing price of $149.48, but the company has seen a 2.27% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that The Zacks Manufacturing – Electronics industry is gaining from strength across major end markets. ETN, EMR, ESE and AZZ are some notable stocks in the industry.

EMR’s Market Performance

Emerson Electric Co (EMR) has seen a 2.27% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.84% gain in the past month and a 41.25% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.62% for EMR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.70% for EMR’s stock, with a 21.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EMR stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for EMR by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for EMR in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $150 based on the research report published on July 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EMR reach a price target of $132. The rating they have provided for EMR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 17th, 2025.

Daiwa Securities gave a rating of “Outperform” to EMR, setting the target price at $147 in the report published on January 28th of the current year.

EMR Trading at 12.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +10.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMR rose by +2.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $142.35. In addition, Emerson Electric Co saw 28.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EMR starting from Train Michael H., who sold 28,305 shares at the price of $119.44 back on May 12 ’25. After this action, Train Michael H. now owns 232,669 shares of Emerson Electric Co, valued at $3,380,749 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18% for the present operating margin

0.51% for the gross margin

The net margin for Emerson Electric Co stands at 0.14%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 9.82%, with 4.46% for asset returns.

Based on Emerson Electric Co (EMR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.77. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 15.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $4.03 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.86. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.07for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In summary, Emerson Electric Co (EMR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.