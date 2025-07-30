Electrovaya, Inc (ELVA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Electrovaya, Inc (NASDAQ: ELVA) has increased by 10.52% when compared to last closing price of $4.51.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 30.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-07-29 that Multiple battery system products launched for airport ground support equipment platforms for a a major USA based OEM supplier Electrovaya to showcase its new products at the International GSE Expo being held in Las Vegas, NV through September 16-18, 2025 TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / Electrovaya Inc. (“Electrovaya” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ELVA)(TSX:ELVA), a lithium ion battery technology and manufacturing company, is pleased to announce the launch of multiple battery system products designed specifically for airport ground support equipment (GSE). Developed in collaboration with a major original equipment manufacturer (OEM) supplier, these innovative systems support a broad range of electrified ground support equipment (GSE) applications, including airplane tuggers, baggage tractors, belt loaders, cargo loaders, and more.

Is It Worth Investing in Electrovaya, Inc (NASDAQ: ELVA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ELVA is 1.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ELVA is 25.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ELVA on July 30, 2025 was 102.80K shares.

ELVA’s Market Performance

ELVA stock saw an increase of 30.63% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 53.07% and a quarterly increase of 85.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.02% for Electrovaya, Inc (ELVA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.37% for ELVA’s stock, with a 83.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELVA stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ELVA by listing it as a “Strong Buy”. The predicted price for ELVA in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $4.50 based on the research report published on January 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

ROTH MKM, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ELVA reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for ELVA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 06th, 2024.

ELVA Trading at 41.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.05% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.63%, as shares surge +46.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELVA rose by +30.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +112.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.89. In addition, Electrovaya, Inc saw 98.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ELVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.3% for the gross margin

The net margin for Electrovaya, Inc stands at -0.0%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value -0.21%, with -0.07% for asset returns.

Based on Electrovaya, Inc (ELVA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.71. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.51.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.92 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.79. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.66for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Electrovaya, Inc (ELVA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.