Ecolab, Inc (ECL) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ecolab, Inc (NYSE: ECL) is above average at 35.28x. The 36-month beta value for ECL is also noteworthy at 1.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 13 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ECL is 253.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.87% of that float. The average trading volume of ECL on July 30, 2025 was 1.22M shares.

ECL stock’s latest price update

Ecolab, Inc (NYSE: ECL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.93% in relation to its previous close of $269.99. However, the company has experienced a -4.12% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-29 that Ecolab, Inc. (NYSE:ECL ) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2025 1:00 PM ET Company Participants Andrew Hedberg – Director of Investor Relations Christophe Beck – CEO & Chairman of the Board Scott D. Kirkland – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Andrew John Wittmann – Robert W.

ECL’s Market Performance

Ecolab, Inc (ECL) has seen a -4.12% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.01% decline in the past month and a 8.52% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.54% for ECL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.54% for ECL’s stock, with a 2.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ECL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ECL stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for ECL by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ECL in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $290 based on the research report published on April 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ECL reach a price target of $230. The rating they have provided for ECL stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on April 16th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to ECL, setting the target price at $280 in the report published on January 28th of the current year.

ECL Trading at -2.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares sank -3.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ECL fell by -4.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $268.92. In addition, Ecolab, Inc saw 6.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ECL starting from REICH VICTORIA, who sold 1,300 shares at the price of $271.00 back on Jun 12 ’25. After this action, REICH VICTORIA now owns 24,620 shares of Ecolab, Inc, valued at $352,300 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ECL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18% for the present operating margin

0.22% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ecolab, Inc stands at 0.14%. The total capital return value is set at 0.16%. Equity return is now at value 24.62%, with 9.63% for asset returns.

Based on Ecolab, Inc (ECL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.48 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.31. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.93. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 10.67.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.85 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.5for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.7. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In summary, Ecolab, Inc (ECL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.