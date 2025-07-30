Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DYN) has decreased by -1.18% when compared to last closing price of $9.31.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. benzinga.com reported 2025-07-29 that Dyne Therapeutics Inc DYN reported a loss for the second quarter on Monday.

Is It Worth Investing in Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DYN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DYN is 1.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for DYN is 106.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DYN on July 30, 2025 was 2.88M shares.

DYN’s Market Performance

DYN’s stock has seen a -0.11% decrease for the week, with a -3.87% drop in the past month and a -18.44% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.74% for Dyne Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.41% for DYN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -46.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DYN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DYN stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for DYN by listing it as a “Mkt Perform”. The predicted price for DYN in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $13 based on the research report published on June 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DYN reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for DYN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 11th, 2025.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to DYN, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on May 29th of the current year.

DYN Trading at -15.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DYN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.45%, as shares sank -3.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DYN fell by -0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.98. In addition, Dyne Therapeutics Inc saw -78.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DYN starting from Cox John, who purchased 100,000 shares at the price of $9.11 back on Jul 14 ’25. After this action, Cox John now owns 242,179 shares of Dyne Therapeutics Inc, valued at $911,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DYN

The total capital return value is set at -0.64%. Equity return is now at value -61.32%, with -53.11% for asset returns.

Based on Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -16.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4690.74.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-315.18 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.83.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.