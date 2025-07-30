Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNB) has decreased by 0.00% when compared to last closing price of $9.11. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.11% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-15 that LONDON, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Chorus Intelligence Ltd (‘Chorus’), a leading provider of advanced digital intelligence and investigations software, is excited to join forces with Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics to integrate their comprehensive global business data into the Chorus Intelligence Suite (CIS). This collaboration provides banking, financial services, law enforcement, and government organisations with seamless access to Dun & Bradstreet’s extensive global business data—directly within the CIS—enhancing investigative capabilities with business intelligence.

Is It Worth Investing in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNB) Right Now?

DNB has 36-month beta value of 1.12. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for DNB is 331.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DNB on July 30, 2025 was 7.31M shares.

DNB’s Market Performance

DNB stock saw an increase of -0.11% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.33% and a quarterly increase of -0.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.20% for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.01% for DNB stock, with a simple moving average of -11.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNB stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for DNB by listing it as a “Strong Buy”. The predicted price for DNB in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $18 based on the research report published on January 05, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DNB reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for DNB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 16th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to DNB, setting the target price at $15.50 in the report published on January 17th of the previous year.

DNB Trading at 0.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.24%, as shares surge +0.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNB fell by -0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.11. In addition, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc saw -13.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNB starting from Cannae Holdings, Inc., who sold 1,000,000 shares at the price of $9.06 back on Jun 17 ’25. After this action, Cannae Holdings, Inc. now owns 59,048,691 shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, valued at $9,060,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

0.5% for the gross margin

The net margin for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc stands at -0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value -0.64%, with -0.24% for asset returns.

Based on Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.52 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.09. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.01.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $825.8 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.77for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.