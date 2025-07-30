Diamondback Energy Inc’s (FANG) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) has gone up by 7.53% for the week, with a 9.11% rise in the past month and a 10.65% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.76% for FANG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.98% for FANG’s stock, with a -2.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) is 9.33x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FANG is 1.08. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 10 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for FANG is 187.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.18% of that float. On July 30, 2025, FANG’s average trading volume was 2.26M shares.

FANG stock’s latest price update

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.32% in comparison to its previous close of $150.52, however, the company has experienced a 7.53% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that Diamondback Energy (FANG) concluded the recent trading session at $152.5, signifying a +1.32% move from its prior day’s close.

Analysts’ Opinion of FANG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FANG stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for FANG by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for FANG in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $165 based on the research report published on May 06, 2025 of the current year 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FANG reach a price target of $180. The rating they have provided for FANG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 02nd, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to FANG, setting the target price at $180 in the report published on April 07th of the current year.

FANG Trading at 7.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FANG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares surge +10.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FANG rose by +7.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $142.56. In addition, Diamondback Energy Inc saw -23.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FANG starting from Meloy Charles Alvin, who sold 6,066 shares at the price of $155.29 back on Jun 17 ’25. After this action, Meloy Charles Alvin now owns 1,078,951 shares of Diamondback Energy Inc, valued at $942,012 using the latest closing price.

Meloy Charles Alvin, the Director of Diamondback Energy Inc, sold 87 shares at $155.03 during a trade that took place back on Jun 18 ’25, which means that Meloy Charles Alvin is holding 1,078,864 shares at $13,487 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FANG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.39% for the present operating margin

0.54% for the gross margin

The net margin for Diamondback Energy Inc stands at 0.31%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 14.26%, with 7.93% for asset returns.

Based on Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.27 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.53. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.36. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 36.4.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $7.64 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.35. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.08for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.