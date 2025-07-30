Dexcom Inc (DXCM) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ: DXCM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.07x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DXCM is 1.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 rating it as “overweight”, 3 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for DXCM is 386.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DXCM on July 30, 2025 was 3.48M shares.

DXCM stock’s latest price update

Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ: DXCM)’s stock price has dropped by -0.20% in relation to previous closing price of $89.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that Besides Wall Street’s top-and-bottom-line estimates for DexCom (DXCM), review projections for some of its key metrics to gain a deeper understanding of how the company might have fared during the quarter ended June 2025.

DXCM’s Market Performance

DXCM’s stock has risen by 4.97% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.50% and a quarterly rise of 25.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.12% for Dexcom Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.94% for DXCM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 13.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DXCM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DXCM stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for DXCM by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for DXCM in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $102 based on the research report published on June 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DXCM reach a price target of $104. The rating they have provided for DXCM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 30th, 2025.

Redburn Atlantic gave a rating of “Buy” to DXCM, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on February 03rd of the current year.

DXCM Trading at 5.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares surge +2.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXCM rose by +4.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.15. In addition, Dexcom Inc saw -17.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DXCM starting from Stern Sadie, who sold 1,466 shares at the price of $88.99 back on Jul 28 ’25. After this action, Stern Sadie now owns 106,689 shares of Dexcom Inc, valued at $130,459 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DXCM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15% for the present operating margin

0.59% for the gross margin

The net margin for Dexcom Inc stands at 0.13%. The total capital return value is set at 0.17%. Equity return is now at value 23.72%, with 8.09% for asset returns.

Based on Dexcom Inc (DXCM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.53 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.37. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.14. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 43.93.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $945.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.89. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.59for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dexcom Inc (DXCM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.