DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (XRAY) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (XRAY) has seen a -1.83% decrease in the past week, with a 1.13% gain in the past month, and a 16.15% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.25% for XRAY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.68% for XRAY’s stock, with a -8.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for XRAY is also noteworthy at 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 13 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for XRAY is 197.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.96% of that float. The average trading volume of XRAY on July 30, 2025 was 2.75M shares.

XRAY stock’s latest price update

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY)’s stock price has plunge by 0.25%relation to previous closing price of $16.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.83% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here’s why you should take advantage.

Analysts’ Opinion of XRAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XRAY stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for XRAY by listing it as a “Equal-Weight”. The predicted price for XRAY in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $14 based on the research report published on April 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to XRAY, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on January 23rd of the current year.

XRAY Trading at 0.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XRAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares surge +1.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XRAY fell by -1.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.22. In addition, DENTSPLY Sirona Inc saw -39.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XRAY starting from LUCIER GREGORY T, who purchased 15,142 shares at the price of $16.51 back on Mar 03 ’25. After this action, LUCIER GREGORY T now owns 81,971 shares of DENTSPLY Sirona Inc, valued at $249,994 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XRAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.23% for the present operating margin

0.52% for the gross margin

The net margin for DENTSPLY Sirona Inc stands at -0.24%. The total capital return value is set at -0.2%. Equity return is now at value -34.47%, with -13.79% for asset returns.

Based on DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (XRAY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.55 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.21. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -12.26.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-518.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -4.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.16for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In summary, DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (XRAY) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.