DarioHealth Corp (DRIO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ: DRIO)’s stock price has dropped by -12.81% in relation to previous closing price of $0.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -22.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-06-26 that Dario and GreenKey Join Forces to Target $150 Billion Sleep Apnea Market, Addressing 29 Million Americans with Unmet Needs Through Integrated Chronic Care Solution NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) (‘Dario’ or the ‘Company’), a leader in the global digital health market, today announced a strategic commercial agreement with GreenKey Health (‘GreenKey’), an innovator in value-based sleep health solutions, to bring the comprehensive care program to payers nationwide. The collaboration leverages the strengths of both companies to deliver a tiered, data-driven solution for improving member health outcomes, reducing healthcare costs, and enhancing productivity through the integration of behavioral health, sleep, and cardiometabolic care.

Is It Worth Investing in DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ: DRIO) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.24.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for DRIO is 34.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DRIO on July 30, 2025 was 154.96K shares.

DRIO’s Market Performance

DRIO’s stock has seen a -22.18% decrease for the week, with a -18.66% drop in the past month and a -30.69% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.48% for DarioHealth Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.96% for DRIO’s stock, with a -26.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRIO stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for DRIO by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for DRIO in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $1 based on the research report published on January 29, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Alliance Global Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DRIO reach a price target of $8.75. The rating they have provided for DRIO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 13th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to DRIO, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on March 23rd of the previous year.

DRIO Trading at -21.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.81%, as shares sank -18.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRIO fell by -22.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6895. In addition, DarioHealth Corp saw -53.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRIO starting from Nelson Steven Charles, who purchased 5,000 shares at the price of $0.91 back on Nov 12 ’24. After this action, Nelson Steven Charles now owns 55,000 shares of DarioHealth Corp, valued at $4,546 using the latest closing price.

Nelson Steven Charles, the Chief Commercial Officer of DarioHealth Corp, purchased 5,000 shares at $0.84 during a trade that took place back on Sep 10 ’24, which means that Nelson Steven Charles is holding 45,000 shares at $4,221 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.78% for the present operating margin

0.52% for the gross margin

The net margin for DarioHealth Corp stands at -0.4%. The total capital return value is set at 2.6%. Equity return is now at value -42.58%, with -25.58% for asset returns.

Based on DarioHealth Corp (DRIO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.29 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.41. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2267.77.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-50.32 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.7. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, DarioHealth Corp (DRIO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.