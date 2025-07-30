CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

CyberArk Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR)’s stock price has surge by 13.47%relation to previous closing price of $382.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 13.87% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. proactiveinvestors.com reported 2025-07-29 that Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW, ETR:5AP) is reportedly in discussions to acquire CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) in a deal worth about $20 billion, a move that analysts say could reshape the cybersecurity landscape and accelerate Palo Alto’s strategy to become an end-to-end platform provider. Shares of CyberArk surged 11.5% on Tuesday afternoon following the Wall Street Journal report, while Palo Alto shares dropped around 5%.

Is It Worth Investing in CyberArk Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CYBR is at 0.94. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 29 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 9 rating it as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CYBR is 49.11M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.64% of that float. The average trading volume for CYBR on July 30, 2025 was 695.92K shares.

CYBR’s Market Performance

The stock of CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR) has seen a 13.87% increase in the past week, with a 9.20% rise in the past month, and a 25.17% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.98% for CYBR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.19% for CYBR stock, with a simple moving average of 24.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYBR stocks, with Roth Capital repeating the rating for CYBR by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CYBR in the upcoming period, according to Roth Capital is $415 based on the research report published on April 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CYBR reach a price target of $440. The rating they have provided for CYBR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 01st, 2025.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Outperform” to CYBR, setting the target price at $340 in the report published on October 21st of the previous year.

CYBR Trading at 12.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.20% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.75%, as shares surge +6.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYBR rose by +13.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $387.28. In addition, CyberArk Software Ltd saw 69.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CYBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.07% for the present operating margin

0.78% for the gross margin

The net margin for CyberArk Software Ltd stands at -0.08%. The total capital return value is set at -0.03%. Equity return is now at value -5.36%, with -3.25% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $28.68 million with net debt to EBITDA at -9.86. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.77for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.