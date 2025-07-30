Currenc Group Inc (CURR) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for CURR is at 0.08. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CURR is 9.34M, and currently, shorts hold a 17.95% of that float. The average trading volume for CURR on July 30, 2025 was 4.30M shares.

CURR stock’s latest price update

Currenc Group Inc (NASDAQ: CURR)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.09% in comparison to its previous close of $2.16, however, the company has experienced a 21.39% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-06-24 that New Scenarios Expand CURRENC’s “AI Staff for Hire” Applications for Global Financial Industry New Scenarios Expand CURRENC’s “AI Staff for Hire” Applications for Global Financial Industry

CURR’s Market Performance

CURR’s stock has risen by 21.39% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 238.81% and a quarterly rise of 56.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.18% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 23.91% for Currenc Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.78% for CURR’s stock, with a 41.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CURR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CURR stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for CURR by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CURR in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $3.50 based on the research report published on March 05, 2025 of the current year 2025.

CURR Trading at 124.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CURR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.18%, as shares surge +178.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +157.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CURR rose by +21.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by unch in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.71. In addition, Currenc Group Inc saw -80.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CURR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.91% for the present operating margin

0.3% for the gross margin

The net margin for Currenc Group Inc stands at -1.17%. The total capital return value is set at 0.69%. Equity return is now at value -907.81%, with -44.93% for asset returns.

Based on Currenc Group Inc (CURR), the company’s capital structure generated -0.5 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.61. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.33. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -5.14.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-26.53 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.35. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.8for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Currenc Group Inc (CURR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.