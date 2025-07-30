Crescent Energy Co (CRGY) Stock Sees a1.26% Increase

The stock of Crescent Energy Co (CRGY) has gone up by 11.69% for the week, with a 7.82% rise in the past month and a 11.05% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.32% for CRGY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.73% for CRGY stock, with a simple moving average of -17.56% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Crescent Energy Co (NYSE: CRGY) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CRGY is also noteworthy at 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 3 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CRGY is 192.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.45% of that float. The average trading volume of CRGY on July 30, 2025 was 3.36M shares.

CRGY stock’s latest price update

The stock of Crescent Energy Co (NYSE: CRGY) has increased by 1.26% when compared to last closing price of $9.53. Despite this, the company has experienced a 11.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that Crescent Energy (CRGY) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRGY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRGY stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CRGY by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for CRGY in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $14 based on the research report published on June 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to CRGY, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on September 24th of the previous year.

CRGY Trading at 7.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares surge +12.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRGY rose by +11.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.96. In addition, Crescent Energy Co saw -21.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRGY starting from Kendall Brandi, who purchased 932 shares at the price of $11.05 back on Mar 17 ’25. After this action, Kendall Brandi now owns 23,347 shares of Crescent Energy Co, valued at $10,299 using the latest closing price.

DUGINSKI MICHAEL, the Director of Crescent Energy Co, purchased 20,000 shares at $10.57 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13 ’25, which means that DUGINSKI MICHAEL is holding 259,607 shares at $211,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07% for the present operating margin

0.61% for the gross margin

The net margin for Crescent Energy Co stands at -0.02%. The total capital return value is set at -0.27%. Equity return is now at value -3.54%, with -1.11% for asset returns.

Based on Crescent Energy Co (CRGY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.52 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.38. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.1. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.36.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $996.99 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.53. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

In summary, Crescent Energy Co (CRGY) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.