Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 53.01x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.96. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 as “overweight”, 14 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for COST is 442.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.10% of that float. On July 30, 2025, the average trading volume of COST was 2.05M shares.

COST stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST) has surged by 0.06% when compared to previous closing price of $933.99, but the company has seen a -0.75% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. youtube.com reported 2025-07-29 that #Morningstar #WalmartStock #BestStocksToBuyNow Both companies are market leaders with wide economic moats. But is one a better stock to invest in today?

COST’s Market Performance

COST’s stock has fallen by -0.75% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.13% and a quarterly drop of -4.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.13% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.35% for Costco Wholesale Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.80% for COST stock, with a simple moving average of -3.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COST stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for COST by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for COST in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $975 based on the research report published on April 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COST reach a price target of $1050, previously predicting the price at $1000. The rating they have provided for COST stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 05th, 2024.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to COST, setting the target price at $980 in the report published on October 10th of the previous year.

COST Trading at -5.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.13%, as shares sank -5.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COST fell by -0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $961.45. In addition, Costco Wholesale Corp saw 14.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COST starting from Rubanenko Yoram, who sold 4,000 shares at the price of $974.96 back on Jul 14 ’25. After this action, Rubanenko Yoram now owns 5,774 shares of Costco Wholesale Corp, valued at $3,899,852 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

0.13% for the gross margin

The net margin for Costco Wholesale Corp stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.27%. Equity return is now at value 32.08%, with 10.94% for asset returns.

Based on Costco Wholesale Corp (COST), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.52. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.3. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 916.73.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $12.15 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.49. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 93.49for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 3.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

To sum up, Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.