Corebridge Financial Inc (CRBG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Corebridge Financial Inc (NYSE: CRBG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.17% in relation to its previous close of $35.88. However, the company has experienced a 2.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that Corebridge (CRBG) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

Is It Worth Investing in Corebridge Financial Inc (NYSE: CRBG) Right Now?

Corebridge Financial Inc (NYSE: CRBG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CRBG is 1.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 3 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CRBG is 360.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRBG on July 30, 2025 was 3.02M shares.

CRBG’s Market Performance

The stock of Corebridge Financial Inc (CRBG) has seen a 2.80% increase in the past week, with a 0.31% rise in the past month, and a 20.20% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.90% for CRBG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.40% for CRBG stock, with a simple moving average of 12.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRBG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRBG stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CRBG by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for CRBG in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $37 based on the research report published on July 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRBG reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for CRBG stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on April 02nd, 2025.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to CRBG, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on January 23rd of the current year.

CRBG Trading at 6.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRBG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares surge +1.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRBG rose by +2.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.10. In addition, Corebridge Financial Inc saw 22.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRBG starting from AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, who sold 13,386,629 shares at the price of $32.15 back on May 13 ’25. After this action, AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, now owns 113,896,013 shares of Corebridge Financial Inc, valued at $430,380,122 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRBG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06% for the present operating margin

-0.14% for the gross margin

The net margin for Corebridge Financial Inc stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.0%. Equity return is now at value 5.84%, with 0.19% for asset returns.

Based on Corebridge Financial Inc (CRBG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.51 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.64.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.55 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 6.98. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Corebridge Financial Inc (CRBG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.