Concorde International Group Ltd (CIGL) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The public float for CIGL is 1.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.58% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CIGL on July 30, 2025 was 278.91K shares.

CIGL stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Concorde International Group Ltd (NASDAQ: CIGL) has dropped by -15.22% compared to previous close of $2.76. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -29.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-06-17 that Singapore, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Concorde International Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: CIGL) (“Concorde” or the “Company”), an integrated security services provider that combines physical manpower and innovative technology to deliver effective security solutions, today announced that it has secured a total of SG$11,621,370 (approximately US$9,040,472) in new contracts from January through May 2025.

CIGL’s Market Performance

CIGL’s stock has fallen by -29.73% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -75.68% and a quarterly drop of -43.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 92.60% for Concorde International Group Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -73.67% for CIGL’s stock, with a -66.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CIGL Trading at -69.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 92.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.07%, as shares sank -84.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.03% lower at present.

Stock Fundamentals for CIGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.97% for the present operating margin

0.34% for the gross margin

The net margin for Concorde International Group Ltd stands at -7.97%. The total capital return value is set at -14.69%.

Based on Concorde International Group Ltd (CIGL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.76 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.09. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.09. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -382.5.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-83.01 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.43for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Concorde International Group Ltd (CIGL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.