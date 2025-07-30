Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Company’s 36-month beta value is 2.21.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CMPS is 84.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.42% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CMPS on July 30, 2025 was 2.61M shares.

CMPS stock’s latest price update

Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ: CMPS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.15% in relation to its previous close of $4.34. However, the company has experienced a -2.94% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-29 that LONDON & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $CMPS #Biotech–Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today announced the appointment of Justin Gover to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Gover brings more than 25 years of leadership in the biopharmaceutical industry to this role. As part of this Board transition, Dr. Linda McGoldrick will retire from her position on the Board at the end of Octobe.

CMPS’s Market Performance

CMPS’s stock has fallen by -2.94% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 54.87% and a quarterly rise of 10.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.22% for Compass Pathways Plc ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.42% for CMPS stock, with a simple moving average of 3.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMPS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for CMPS by listing it as a “In-line”. The predicted price for CMPS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $6 based on the research report published on June 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMPS reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for CMPS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 27th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to CMPS, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on April 01st of the previous year.

CMPS Trading at 6.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.98%, as shares surge +53.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMPS fell by -2.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.89. In addition, Compass Pathways Plc ADR saw -42.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMPS starting from ATAI Life Sciences N.V., who sold 2,660,000 shares at the price of $6.05 back on Sep 26 ’24. After this action, ATAI Life Sciences N.V. now owns 6,905,774 shares of Compass Pathways Plc ADR, valued at $16,093,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMPS

The total capital return value is set at -0.65%. Equity return is now at value -60.67%, with -43.91% for asset returns.

Based on Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -13.74. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -83.85.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-178.21 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.18.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.