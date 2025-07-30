Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CVLT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.66x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CVLT is 0.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 4 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CVLT is 43.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CVLT on July 30, 2025 was 483.98K shares.

CVLT stock’s latest price update

Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CVLT)'s stock price has soared by 18.26% in relation to previous closing price of $163.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 15.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-29 that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT ) Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2025 8:30 AM ET

CVLT’s Market Performance

Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) has experienced a 15.83% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.86% rise in the past month, and a 16.46% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.25% for CVLT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.27% for CVLT’s stock, with a 16.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVLT stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for CVLT by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CVLT in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $210 based on the research report published on July 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to CVLT, setting the target price at $192 in the report published on January 16th of the current year.

CVLT Trading at 9.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.66% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%, as shares surge +10.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVLT rose by +15.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $170.63. In addition, Commvault Systems Inc saw 58.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVLT starting from Merrill Gary, who sold 1,748 shares at the price of $174.91 back on May 22 ’25. After this action, Merrill Gary now owns 89,923 shares of Commvault Systems Inc, valued at $305,736 using the latest closing price.

Mirchandani Sanjay, the President & CEO of Commvault Systems Inc, sold 1,709 shares at $175.00 during a trade that took place back on May 22 ’25, which means that Mirchandani Sanjay is holding 469,648 shares at $299,075 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08% for the present operating margin

0.82% for the gross margin

The net margin for Commvault Systems Inc stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.13%. Equity return is now at value 25.08%, with 7.68% for asset returns.

Based on Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 6.56. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2364.74.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $89.71 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.45. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.12for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.9. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.