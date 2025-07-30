Columbus Mckinnon Corp (CMCO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Columbus Mckinnon Corp (NASDAQ: CMCO) has jumped by 5.57% compared to previous close of $15.97. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-21 that CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO), a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling, announced that its Board of Directors has approved payment of a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per common share.

Is It Worth Investing in Columbus Mckinnon Corp (NASDAQ: CMCO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CMCO is at 1.30. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CMCO is 27.82M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.17% of that float. The average trading volume for CMCO on July 30, 2025 was 417.60K shares.

CMCO’s Market Performance

CMCO stock saw an increase of 8.08% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.27% and a quarterly increase of 12.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.11% for Columbus Mckinnon Corp (CMCO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.90% for CMCO’s stock, with a -31.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMCO stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for CMCO by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for CMCO in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $35 based on the research report published on February 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMCO reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for CMCO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 11th, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to CMCO, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on May 26th of the previous year.

CMCO Trading at 7.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares surge +10.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMCO rose by +8.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.92. In addition, Columbus Mckinnon Corp saw -56.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMCO starting from Yeung Rebecca, who purchased 1,000 shares at the price of $15.03 back on Jun 05 ’25. After this action, Yeung Rebecca now owns 7,682 shares of Columbus Mckinnon Corp, valued at $15,030 using the latest closing price.

Beliveau-Dunn Jeanne, the Director of Columbus Mckinnon Corp, purchased 1,000 shares at $13.89 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02 ’25, which means that Beliveau-Dunn Jeanne is holding 3,576 shares at $13,890 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06% for the present operating margin

0.33% for the gross margin

The net margin for Columbus Mckinnon Corp stands at -0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value -0.58%, with -0.29% for asset returns.

Based on Columbus Mckinnon Corp (CMCO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.38 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.61. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.69.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $75.11 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.82for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Columbus Mckinnon Corp (CMCO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.