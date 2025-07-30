Chubb Limited (CB) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB)’s stock price has soared by 0.96% in relation to previous closing price of $265.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. fool.com reported 2025-07-25 that Warren Buffett is departing as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO at the end of 2025, but that doesn’t mean his stock ideas are, or won’t be, worth following. The five stocks below that are in Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio look especially promising.

Is It Worth Investing in Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) Right Now?

Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85x compared to its average ratio. CB has 36-month beta value of 0.53. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 as “overweight”, 13 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CB is 398.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CB on July 30, 2025 was 1.73M shares.

CB’s Market Performance

CB’s stock has seen a -3.65% decrease for the week, with a -5.81% drop in the past month and a -4.83% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.67% for Chubb Limited. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.91% for CB’s stock, with a -4.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CB stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CB by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for CB in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $283 based on the research report published on July 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CB reach a price target of $298. The rating they have provided for CB stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on July 07th, 2025.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CB, setting the target price at $323 in the report published on March 05th of the current year.

CB Trading at -5.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares sank -7.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CB fell by -3.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $276.59. In addition, Chubb Limited saw 2.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CB starting from CORBAT MICHAEL, who purchased 425 shares at the price of $269.80 back on Jul 25 ’25. After this action, CORBAT MICHAEL now owns 2,450 shares of Chubb Limited, valued at $114,665 using the latest closing price.

Lupica John J, the Vice Chrm, Chubb Group* of Chubb Limited, sold 5,513 shares at $290.06 during a trade that took place back on Jul 01 ’25, which means that Lupica John J is holding 91,180 shares at $1,599,078 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2% for the present operating margin

0.2% for the gross margin

The net margin for Chubb Limited stands at 0.16%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 14.10%, with 4.07% for asset returns.

Based on Chubb Limited (CB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.0. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.22. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 15.57.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $12.52 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.06. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.75for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Chubb Limited (CB) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.