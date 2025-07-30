China Natural Resources Inc (CHNR) Stock Faces 11.57% Weekly Volatility

The stock of China Natural Resources Inc (CHNR) has seen a 14.03% increase in the past week, with a 10.10% gain in the past month, and a -1.97% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.99% for CHNR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.65% for CHNR’s stock, with a -4.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ: CHNR) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.24. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CHNR is 0.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.28% of that float. On July 30, 2025, the average trading volume of CHNR was 60.82K shares.

CHNR stock’s latest price update

China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ: CHNR)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.42% in comparison to its previous close of $4.24, however, the company has experienced a 14.03% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-06-10 that HONG KONG, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNR), a British Virgin Islands (“BVI”) company (the “Company”) today announced that it will implement the combination (the “Combination”) of issued and outstanding common shares, without par value, of the Company. The Company’s common shares will begin trading on a post-Combination basis at market open on June 13, 2025.

CHNR Trading at 7.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.57%, as shares surge +13.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHNR rose by +14.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.83. In addition, China Natural Resources Inc saw -19.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CHNR

The total capital return value is set at -0.05%.

Based on China Natural Resources Inc (CHNR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.03.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $7195.0 with net debt to EBITDA at 1.1. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, China Natural Resources Inc (CHNR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.