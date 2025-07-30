Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ: CAKE) has dropped by -4.11% compared to previous close of $65.89. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that Although the revenue and EPS for Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended June 2025, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

Is It Worth Investing in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ: CAKE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ: CAKE) is above average at 19.83x. The 36-month beta value for CAKE is also noteworthy at 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 7 rating it as “hold”, and 2 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CAKE is 45.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.82% of that float. The average trading volume of CAKE on July 30, 2025 was 1.35M shares.

CAKE’s Market Performance

The stock of Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) has seen a -4.29% decrease in the past week, with a 1.49% rise in the past month, and a 23.71% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.06% for CAKE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.81% for CAKE’s stock, with a 22.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAKE stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for CAKE by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for CAKE in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $75 based on the research report published on July 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CAKE reach a price target of $67. The rating they have provided for CAKE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 10th, 2025.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to CAKE, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

CAKE Trading at 5.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.78%, as shares surge +0.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAKE fell by -4.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.35. In addition, Cheesecake Factory Inc saw 72.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAKE starting from May Scarlett, who sold 18,800 shares at the price of $58.82 back on Jun 09 ’25. After this action, May Scarlett now owns 22,872 shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc, valued at $1,105,846 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05% for the present operating margin

0.37% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cheesecake Factory Inc stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 1.47%. Equity return is now at value 46.60%, with 5.26% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $282.9 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.48. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

In summary, Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.