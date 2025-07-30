Ceco Environmental Corp’s (CECO) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, CECO stock has gone up by 25.66%, with a monthly gain of 36.32% and a quarterly surge of 110.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.14% for Ceco Environmental Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.74% for CECO’s stock, with a 48.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ceco Environmental Corp (NASDAQ: CECO) Right Now?

Ceco Environmental Corp (NASDAQ: CECO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 28.19x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CECO is 29.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.24% of that float. On July 30, 2025, the average trading volume of CECO was 262.91K shares.

CECO stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ceco Environmental Corp (NASDAQ: CECO) has jumped by 16.25% compared to previous close of $34.71. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 25.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-29 that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO ) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2025 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Peter Kurt Johansson – Senior VP and Chief Financial & Strategy Officer Todd R. Gleason – CEO & Director Conference Call Participants Aaron Michael Spychalla – Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, Research Division Gerard J.

Analysts’ Opinion of CECO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CECO stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CECO by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CECO in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $33 based on the research report published on April 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to CECO, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on January 17th of the previous year.

CECO Trading at 36.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CECO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 14.76% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.64%, as shares surge +42.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CECO rose by +25.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.84. In addition, Ceco Environmental Corp saw 34.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CECO starting from Johansson Peter K., who sold 22,500 shares at the price of $22.80 back on Mar 31 ’25. After this action, Johansson Peter K. now owns 62,160 shares of Ceco Environmental Corp, valued at $512,932 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CECO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15% for the present operating margin

0.35% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ceco Environmental Corp stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.17%. Equity return is now at value 19.67%, with 7.11% for asset returns.

Based on Ceco Environmental Corp (CECO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.75.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $45.23 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.06for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ceco Environmental Corp (CECO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.