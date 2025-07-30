Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE: CBOE)’s stock price has decreased by -0.74% compared to its previous closing price of $241.54. However, the company has seen a -0.59% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that Beyond analysts’ top-and-bottom-line estimates for CBOE (CBOE), evaluate projections for some of its key metrics to gain a better insight into how the business might have performed for the quarter ended June 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE: CBOE) Right Now?

Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE: CBOE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43x compared to its average ratio. CBOE has 36-month beta value of 0.46. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 12 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for CBOE is 104.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CBOE on July 30, 2025 was 843.72K shares.

CBOE’s Market Performance

CBOE stock saw an increase of -0.59% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.70% and a quarterly increase of 12.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.04% for Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.18% for CBOE stock, with a simple moving average of 11.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBOE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBOE stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CBOE by listing it as a “Underweight”. The predicted price for CBOE in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $215 based on the research report published on May 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CBOE reach a price target of $227. The rating they have provided for CBOE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 10th, 2025.

CBOE Trading at 3.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBOE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares surge +2.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBOE fell by -0.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $236.97. In addition, Cboe Global Markets Inc saw 28.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBOE starting from Isaacson Christopher A, who sold 5,000 shares at the price of $221.37 back on Jun 09 ’25. After this action, Isaacson Christopher A now owns 42,580 shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc, valued at $1,106,850 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBOE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.29% for the present operating margin

0.56% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cboe Global Markets Inc stands at 0.19%. The total capital return value is set at 0.19%. Equity return is now at value 18.93%, with 9.54% for asset returns.

Based on Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.26 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.36. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 24.4.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.27 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.4. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.76for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.5. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.