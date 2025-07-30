Cava Group Inc (CAVA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cava Group Inc (NYSE: CAVA) is above average at 71.37x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 2.66.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CAVA is 98.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CAVA on July 30, 2025 was 3.77M shares.

CAVA stock’s latest price update

Cava Group Inc (NYSE: CAVA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.74% in relation to its previous close of $87.97. However, the company has experienced a -4.86% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that Cava Group (CAVA) concluded the recent trading session at $85.56, signifying a -2.74% move from its prior day’s close.

CAVA’s Market Performance

Cava Group Inc (CAVA) has seen a -4.86% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 9.85% gain in the past month and a -8.16% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.86% for CAVA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.47% for CAVA’s stock, with a -19.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAVA stocks, with Melius repeating the rating for CAVA by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for CAVA in the upcoming period, according to Melius is $95 based on the research report published on July 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CAVA reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for CAVA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 02nd, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CAVA, setting the target price at $112 in the report published on March 31st of the current year.

CAVA Trading at 2.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares surge +1.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAVA fell by -4.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.72. In addition, Cava Group Inc saw 9.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAVA starting from Costanza Kelly, who sold 2,799 shares at the price of $75.16 back on Jun 16 ’25. After this action, Costanza Kelly now owns 122,548 shares of Cava Group Inc, valued at $210,360 using the latest closing price.

Bertram Kenneth Robert, the CLO & Secretary of Cava Group Inc, sold 2,198 shares at $75.16 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16 ’25, which means that Bertram Kenneth Robert is holding 58,533 shares at $165,192 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05% for the present operating margin

0.24% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cava Group Inc stands at 0.14%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 21.73%, with 12.72% for asset returns.

Based on Cava Group Inc (CAVA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.36 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.39.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $103.79 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.93. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 65.12for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.00.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cava Group Inc (CAVA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.