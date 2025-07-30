Carvana Co (CVNA) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, CVNA stock has gone down by -1.48%, with a monthly gain of 5.40% and a quarterly surge of 39.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.78% for Carvana Co The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.07% for CVNA stock, with a simple moving average of 33.42% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) is 117.81x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CVNA is 3.56. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 as “overweight”, 10 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for CVNA is 123.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.27% of that float. On July 30, 2025, CVNA’s average trading volume was 3.54M shares.

CVNA stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) has surged by 0.05% when compared to previous closing price of $336.33, but the company has seen a -1.48% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that Carvana’s CVNA primary sources of operating cash flows are derived from the sale of retail vehicles, wholesale vehicles, originated loans and complementary products, including vehicle service contracts, GAP waiver coverage and other related offerings. The main uses of cash in operating activities include inventory purchases, personnel-related expenses and customer acquisition costs.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVNA stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for CVNA by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for CVNA in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $450 based on the research report published on July 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Gordon Haskett, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CVNA reach a price target of $329. The rating they have provided for CVNA stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 14th, 2025.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to CVNA, setting the target price at $225 in the report published on March 20th of the current year.

CVNA Trading at 2.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.88%, as shares sank -0.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVNA fell by -1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $343.62. In addition, Carvana Co saw 171.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVNA starting from GARCIA ERNEST C. II, who sold 50,000 shares at the price of $335.66 back on Jul 28 ’25. After this action, GARCIA ERNEST C. II now owns 0 shares of Carvana Co, valued at $16,782,966 using the latest closing price.

GARCIA ERNEST C. II, the 10% Owner of Carvana Co, sold 50,000 shares at $335.34 during a trade that took place back on Jul 25 ’25, which means that GARCIA ERNEST C. II is holding 0 shares at $16,766,978 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08% for the present operating margin

0.21% for the gross margin

The net margin for Carvana Co stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.17%. Equity return is now at value 44.39%, with 5.02% for asset returns.

Based on Carvana Co (CVNA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.8 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 4.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.03.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.36 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.89. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 39.8for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.81.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Carvana Co (CVNA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.