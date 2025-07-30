BRP Inc (DOOO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of BRP Inc (NASDAQ: DOOO) has jumped by 7.41% compared to previous close of $49.37. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Is It Worth Investing in BRP Inc (NASDAQ: DOOO) Right Now?

DOOO has 36-month beta value of 1.25. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for DOOO is 31.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DOOO on July 30, 2025 was 232.20K shares.

DOOO’s Market Performance

DOOO’s stock has seen a 5.95% increase for the week, with a 9.57% rise in the past month and a 56.80% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.21% for BRP Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.69% for DOOO’s stock, with a 17.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOOO

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOOO reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for DOOO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 04th, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Sell” to DOOO, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on March 20th of the current year.

DOOO Trading at 13.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOOO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares surge +9.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOOO rose by +5.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.18. In addition, BRP Inc saw -22.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DOOO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05% for the present operating margin

0.21% for the gross margin

The net margin for BRP Inc stands at -0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 26.57%, with 2.28% for asset returns.

Based on BRP Inc (DOOO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.87 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.26. The debt to equity ratio resting at 6.49. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.19.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $770.1 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.24. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.36for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To put it simply, BRP Inc (DOOO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.