Brookfield Corporation (BN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.12x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BN is 1.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for BN is 1.36B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BN on July 30, 2025 was 2.09M shares.

BN stock’s latest price update

The stock of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) has increased by 0.36% when compared to last closing price of $67.55.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that BEP’s second-quarter 2025 results are expected to continue to gain from a diversified portfolio and investments in renewable power.

BN’s Market Performance

Brookfield Corporation (BN) has experienced a 2.00% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.05% rise in the past month, and a 27.11% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.14% for BN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.00% for BN’s stock, with a 18.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BN

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BN reach a price target of $81. The rating they have provided for BN stocks is “Top Pick” according to the report published on June 18th, 2025.

BN Trading at 10.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares surge +9.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BN rose by +2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.18. In addition, Brookfield Corporation saw 46.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.23% for the present operating margin

0.26% for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookfield Corporation stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 1.36%, with 0.12% for asset returns.

Based on Brookfield Corporation (BN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.84 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.04. The debt to equity ratio resting at 5.43. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.1.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $29.19 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 7.86. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.84for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brookfield Corporation (BN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.