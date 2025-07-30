Best Buy Co. Inc (BBY) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Best Buy Co. Inc (NYSE: BBY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24x compared to its average ratio. BBY has 36-month beta value of 1.23. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 18 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BBY is 195.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BBY on July 30, 2025 was 3.61M shares.

BBY stock’s latest price update

Best Buy Co. Inc (NYSE: BBY)’s stock price has plunge by -1.99%relation to previous closing price of $67.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.51% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that GME’s turnaround gains traction with collectibles growth and margin lifts, outshining BBY’s cautious outlook.

BBY’s Market Performance

BBY’s stock has fallen by -2.51% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.61% and a quarterly drop of -1.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.92% for Best Buy Co. Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.31% for BBY’s stock, with a -15.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBY stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BBY by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for BBY in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $75 based on the research report published on July 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBY reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $100. The rating they have provided for BBY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 23rd, 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to BBY, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on March 05th of the current year.

BBY Trading at -4.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares sank -1.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBY fell by -2.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.44. In addition, Best Buy Co. Inc saw -23.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBY starting from SCHULZE RICHARD M, who sold 729,201 shares at the price of $72.95 back on Jun 09 ’25. After this action, SCHULZE RICHARD M now owns 196,100 shares of Best Buy Co. Inc, valued at $53,197,109 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.23% for the gross margin

The net margin for Best Buy Co. Inc stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.17%. Equity return is now at value 30.21%, with 6.11% for asset returns.

Based on Best Buy Co. Inc (BBY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.59 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.49. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.47. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 22.92.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.21 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.38. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 55.71for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Best Buy Co. Inc (BBY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.