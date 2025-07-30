Bandwidth Inc (BAND) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Bandwidth Inc (BAND) has gone down by -15.57% for the week, with a -13.41% drop in the past month and a 4.55% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.20% for BAND. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.47% for BAND’s stock, with a -18.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ: BAND) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BAND is also noteworthy at 1.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for BAND is 27.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.48% of that float. The average trading volume of BAND on July 30, 2025 was 267.21K shares.

BAND stock’s latest price update

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ: BAND)’s stock price has gone decline by -18.54% in comparison to its previous close of $16.21, however, the company has experienced a -15.57% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. fool.com reported 2025-07-29 that Bandwidth (BAND -16.72%), a provider of cloud-based communications software for enterprises worldwide, released second-quarter 2025 results on July 29, 2025. The key news: revenue (GAAP) climbed to $180.0 million, beating analyst expectations of $178.87 million (GAAP), and non-GAAP earnings per share reached $0.38, ahead of the $0.33 estimate.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAND stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for BAND by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for BAND in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $20 based on the research report published on May 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BAND reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for BAND stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on June 14th, 2024.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to BAND, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on September 13th of the previous year.

BAND Trading at -11.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.55%, as shares sank -16.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAND fell by -15.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.62. In addition, Bandwidth Inc saw -39.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAND starting from Raiford Daryl, who sold 1,136 shares at the price of $15.65 back on Jul 23 ’25. After this action, Raiford Daryl now owns 121,412 shares of Bandwidth Inc, valued at $17,778 using the latest closing price.

Raiford Daryl, the Chief Financial Officer of Bandwidth Inc, sold 1,849 shares at $15.46 during a trade that took place back on Jul 22 ’25, which means that Raiford Daryl is holding 122,548 shares at $28,592 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02% for the present operating margin

0.37% for the gross margin

The net margin for Bandwidth Inc stands at -0.0%. The total capital return value is set at -0.02%. Equity return is now at value -2.90%, with -0.99% for asset returns.

Based on Bandwidth Inc (BAND), the company’s capital structure generated 0.58 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.39. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -68.24.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $42.15 million with net debt to EBITDA at 12.2. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.64for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

In summary, Bandwidth Inc (BAND) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.