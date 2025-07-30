Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE: AXTA) has decreased by -1.54% when compared to last closing price of $29.15. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.21% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-23 that Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

Is It Worth Investing in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE: AXTA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE: AXTA) is above average at 14.05x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.27.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 9 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AXTA is 217.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.55% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AXTA on July 30, 2025 was 2.66M shares.

AXTA’s Market Performance

The stock of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) has seen a -4.21% decrease in the past week, with a -3.92% drop in the past month, and a -9.58% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.08% for AXTA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.76% for AXTA stock, with a simple moving average of -16.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXTA stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for AXTA by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for AXTA in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $32 based on the research report published on July 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXTA reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for AXTA stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on July 16th, 2025.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Outperform” to AXTA, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on April 10th of the current year.

AXTA Trading at -5.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares sank -3.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXTA fell by -4.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.14. In addition, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd saw -16.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXTA starting from Weaver Troy D., who sold 10,457 shares at the price of $37.57 back on Feb 10 ’25. After this action, Weaver Troy D. now owns 74,905 shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, valued at $392,869 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15% for the present operating margin

0.33% for the gross margin

The net margin for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd stands at 0.09%. The total capital return value is set at 0.13%. Equity return is now at value 23.59%, with 6.19% for asset returns.

Based on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.62 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.65. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.9.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.05 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.72. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.09for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.