Assessing the Risk and Potential of Essential Utilities Inc’s (WTRG) Stock

The stock of Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG) has gone down by -2.16% for the week, with a 0.76% rise in the past month and a -7.65% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.67% for WTRG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.32% for WTRG’s stock, with a -2.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Essential Utilities Inc (NYSE: WTRG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Essential Utilities Inc (NYSE: WTRG) is above average at 16.69x. The 36-month beta value for WTRG is also noteworthy at 0.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for WTRG is 279.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.68% of that float. The average trading volume of WTRG on July 30, 2025 was 1.69M shares.

WTRG stock’s latest price update

Essential Utilities Inc (NYSE: WTRG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.28% in relation to its previous close of $36.73. However, the company has experienced a -2.16% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that Essential Utilities (WTRG) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTRG stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for WTRG by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for WTRG in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $41 based on the research report published on January 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WTRG reach a price target of $39, previously predicting the price at $43. The rating they have provided for WTRG stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 07th, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to WTRG, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on October 07th of the previous year.

WTRG Trading at -1.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +0.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTRG fell by -2.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.32. In addition, Essential Utilities Inc saw -8.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTRG starting from Franklin Chris, who sold 7,700 shares at the price of $39.40 back on Mar 14 ’25. After this action, Franklin Chris now owns 32,229 shares of Essential Utilities Inc, valued at $303,380 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.38% for the present operating margin

0.59% for the gross margin

The net margin for Essential Utilities Inc stands at 0.27%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 9.78%, with 3.47% for asset returns.

Based on Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.55 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.2. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.78.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.25 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 6.1. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.26for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

In summary, Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.