Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ASPN is 2.74. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ASPN is 80.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.28% of that float. On July 30, 2025, ASPN’s average trading volume was 1.98M shares.

ASPN stock’s latest price update

Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE: ASPN)’s stock price has increased by 0.91% compared to its previous closing price of $7.73. However, the company has seen a 0.39% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-29 that Aspen Aerogels’ PyroThin technology is driving growth, with strong OEM contracts and a massive addressable market in EV thermal barriers. Despite recent revenue and margin softness, cost-cutting and capital-light manufacturing position ASPN for margin expansion and improved profitability. The energy industrial segment remains a stable, high-margin contributor, balancing volatility in the EV business and supporting long-term growth.

ASPN’s Market Performance

ASPN’s stock has risen by 0.39% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 32.65% and a quarterly rise of 40.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.58% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.27% for Aspen Aerogels Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.89% for ASPN’s stock, with a -22.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASPN stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ASPN by listing it as a “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for ASPN in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $7 based on the research report published on May 29, 2025 of the current year 2025.

ASPN Trading at 20.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.58%, as shares surge +31.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASPN rose by +0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.03. In addition, Aspen Aerogels Inc saw -63.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASPN starting from Young Donald R, who purchased 20,000 shares at the price of $5.35 back on May 12 ’25. After this action, Young Donald R now owns 550,856 shares of Aspen Aerogels Inc, valued at $107,000 using the latest closing price.

Young Donald R, the President and CEO of Aspen Aerogels Inc, sold 63,355 shares at $30.03 during a trade that took place back on Sep 30 ’24, which means that Young Donald R is holding 483,640 shares at $1,902,551 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.57% for the present operating margin

0.39% for the gross margin

The net margin for Aspen Aerogels Inc stands at -0.65%. The total capital return value is set at -0.52%. Equity return is now at value -70.97%, with -45.66% for asset returns.

Based on Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.36 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.38. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.57. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -22.18.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $51.46 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.65for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.22.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.