Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ACGL)’s stock price has plunge by -0.44%relation to previous closing price of $86.5. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.24% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that The headline numbers for Arch Capital (ACGL) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended June 2025, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

Is It Worth Investing in Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ACGL) Right Now?

Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ACGL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.83x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.49. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ACGL is 361.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.09% of that float. On July 30, 2025, the average trading volume of ACGL was 1.96M shares.

ACGL’s Market Performance

ACGL stock saw a decrease of -3.24% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.65% and a quarterly a decrease of -5.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.98% for Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.83% for ACGL stock, with a simple moving average of -7.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACGL stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for ACGL by listing it as a “Mkt Perform”. The predicted price for ACGL in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $101 based on the research report published on July 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACGL reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for ACGL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on June 10th, 2025.

ROTH MKM gave a rating of “Buy” to ACGL, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on August 23rd of the previous year.

ACGL Trading at -5.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares sank -5.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACGL fell by -3.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.63. In addition, Arch Capital Group Ltd saw -4.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACGL starting from Morin Francois, who sold 12,630 shares at the price of $94.58 back on May 16 ’25. After this action, Morin Francois now owns 274,681 shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd, valued at $1,194,576 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.45% for the present operating margin

0.98% for the gross margin

The net margin for Arch Capital Group Ltd stands at 0.21%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 18.42%, with 6.50% for asset returns.

Based on Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.11 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.41. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.13. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 73.83.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $4.85 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.38. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.52.

Conclusion

To sum up, Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.