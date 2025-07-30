Apyx Medical Corp (APYX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for APYX is 32.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.93% of that float. On July 30, 2025, the average trading volume of APYX was 208.03K shares.

APYX stock’s latest price update

Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ: APYX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -19.01% compared to its previous closing price of $2.42. However, the company has seen a fall of -12.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-30 that Highlighting Real Patient Journeys and Empowering Confidence Through Loose Skin Solutions and Body Contouring CLEARWATER, Fla., May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Apyx® Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) (“Apyx Medical” or the “Company”), the manufacturer of the proprietary helium plasma and radiofrequency platform technology marketed and sold as Renuvion®, is once again taking center stage—this time at Miami Swim Week.

APYX’s Market Performance

APYX’s stock has fallen by -12.89% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.26% and a quarterly rise of 117.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.74% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.98% for Apyx Medical Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.66% for APYX’s stock, with a 32.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APYX

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APYX reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for APYX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 14th, 2023.

Dougherty & Company gave a rating of “Buy” to APYX, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on April 02nd of the previous year.

APYX Trading at 0.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.74%, as shares sank -12.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APYX fell by -12.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.24. In addition, Apyx Medical Corp saw 39.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APYX starting from HILL MATTHEW C, who purchased 5,336 shares at the price of $1.13 back on Aug 13 ’24. After this action, HILL MATTHEW C now owns 7,836 shares of Apyx Medical Corp, valued at $6,030 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.32% for the present operating margin

0.52% for the gross margin

The net margin for Apyx Medical Corp stands at -0.42%. The total capital return value is set at -0.3%. Equity return is now at value -130.26%, with -30.62% for asset returns.

Based on Apyx Medical Corp (APYX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.59. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.46. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -4.87.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-16.8 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.82. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.06for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.45.

Conclusion

To sum up, Apyx Medical Corp (APYX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.