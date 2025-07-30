Aptiv PLC (APTV) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.33% compared to its previous closing price of $69.87. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-29 that SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on enabling a more safe, green and connected future, will present at the J.P. Morgan Auto Conference, August 12 at 8:05 a.m. Eastern Time. A simultaneous webcast will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. About Aptiv Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling a more sustainable future. Visit aptiv.com.

Is It Worth Investing in Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) Right Now?

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for APTV is 1.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 7 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for APTV is 215.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APTV on July 30, 2025 was 2.27M shares.

APTV’s Market Performance

The stock of Aptiv PLC (APTV) has seen a -2.47% decrease in the past week, with a -0.79% drop in the past month, and a 21.25% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.44% for APTV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.17% for APTV’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APTV

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to APTV, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on April 10th of the current year.

APTV Trading at -0.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares surge +0.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APTV fell by -2.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.47. In addition, Aptiv PLC saw 0.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Lyon Benjamin, the SVP & CTO of Aptiv PLC, sold 14,568 shares at $65.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10 ’25, which means that Lyon Benjamin is holding 125,237 shares at $954,204 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

0.19% for the gross margin

The net margin for Aptiv PLC stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 15.52%, with 6.67% for asset returns.

Based on Aptiv PLC (APTV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.48 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.3. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.93. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.95.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.84 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.46. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.53for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aptiv PLC (APTV) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.