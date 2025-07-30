Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE: APLE)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.21% in comparison to its previous close of $12.39, however, the company has experienced a -3.32% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. 247wallst.com reported 2025-07-22 that Stocks that can reliably deliver a yield over 8% for a long period of years are highly coveted by income based investors.

Is It Worth Investing in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE: APLE) Right Now?

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE: APLE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43x compared to its average ratio. APLE has 36-month beta value of 1.09. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for APLE is 221.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APLE on July 30, 2025 was 3.15M shares.

APLE’s Market Performance

The stock of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) has seen a -3.32% decrease in the past week, with a 3.38% rise in the past month, and a 2.51% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.27% for APLE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.67% for APLE’s stock, with a -10.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APLE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APLE stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for APLE by listing it as a “Market Perform”. The predicted price for APLE in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $12 based on the research report published on June 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APLE reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for APLE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 27th, 2025.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Neutral” to APLE, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on June 03rd of the previous year.

APLE Trading at 2.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares surge +4.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLE fell by -3.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.32. In addition, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc saw -16.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APLE starting from Hugh Redd, who purchased 1,000 shares at the price of $11.57 back on Jun 04 ’25. After this action, Hugh Redd now owns 137,254 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc, valued at $11,575 using the latest closing price.

Perkins Elizabeth, the SVP & Chief Financial Officer of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc, purchased 2,100 shares at $11.72 during a trade that took place back on May 09 ’25, which means that Perkins Elizabeth is holding 362,644 shares at $24,612 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APLE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19% for the present operating margin

0.51% for the gross margin

The net margin for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc stands at 0.13%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 5.84%, with 3.83% for asset returns.

Based on Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.34 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.24. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.51. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.49.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $483.36 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.51. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.