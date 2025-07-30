Aon plc (AON) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Aon plc (NYSE: AON) has decreased by -4.10% when compared to last closing price of $369.16. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.05% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. https://www.marketscreener.com reported 2025-07-29 that The results of the Q3 2025 Insurance Labor Market Study will be shared in a complimentary webinar presentation at 1 p.m. CDT on August 7, 2025. The semi-annual study was conducted by The Jacobson Group, the leading provider of talent to the insurance industry, and Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm. The study ran from July 7 through July 27, and surveyed insurance carriers across all industry sectors on hiring and revenue plans for the next 12 months. During the webinar presentation, Jeffrey Blair, senior vice president of executive search and business development at The Jacobson Group, and Jeff Rieder, partner and head of Strategy and Technology Group Performance Benchmarking at Aon, will share key findings and discuss industry labor market trends and staffing expectations for the coming year. aAdsList.push(‘Article’); aAdsListSize.push([300, 250]); aAdsListCA.push(null); ”For 16 years and counting, this study has provided insurers with valuable data for fine-tuning their talent strategies,” said Blair. “The webinar will share insights on how the insurance talent landscape has evolved throughout the past year and what the industry can expect moving forward.” “The insurance industry performed well in many aspects through the first half of 2025,” shared Rieder. “Companies are determining what staffing investments are needed to support future growth initiatives.” The webinar is open to all members of the insurance community. To register, follow this link: https://jcbsn.gr/2025q3-webinar. About The Jacobson Group: The Jacobson Group is the leading provider of talent to the insurance industry. For more than 50 years, Jacobson has been connecting insurance organizations with professionals at all levels across all industry verticals. Jacobson provides insurance talent solutions to support virtually any human capital need. We offer executive search services and comprehensive staffing solutions, including professional recruiting, temporary staffing and interim experts. Follow The Jacobson Group on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram. About Aon: Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that help protect and grow their businesses. Follow Aon on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram. Stay up-to-date by visiting Aon’s newsroom and sign up for news alerts here. Aon UK Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority for the provision of regulated products and services in the UK. Registered in England and Wales. Registered number: 00210725. Registered Office: The Aon Centre, The Leadenhall Building, 122 Leadenhall Street, London EC3V 4AN. Tel: 020 7623 5500. Aon is not responsible for the content of the third party website. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250729589847/en/

Is It Worth Investing in Aon plc (NYSE: AON) Right Now?

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for AON is at 0.83. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 rating it as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AON is 208.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.21% of that float. The average trading volume for AON on July 30, 2025 was 1.31M shares.

AON’s Market Performance

AON’s stock has seen a -0.05% decrease for the week, with a 0.37% rise in the past month and a 3.07% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.94% for Aon plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.77% for AON stock, with a simple moving average of -4.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AON stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AON by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for AON in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $408 based on the research report published on May 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AON reach a price target of $378. The rating they have provided for AON stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 28th, 2025.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to AON, setting the target price at $420 in the report published on January 08th of the current year.

AON Trading at -1.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares sank -0.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AON fell by -0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $356.76. In addition, Aon plc saw 18.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Simon Mindy F., the Chief Operating Officer of Aon plc, sold 650 shares at $394.34 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27 ’24, which means that Simon Mindy F. is holding 1,816 shares at $256,321 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.24% for the present operating margin

0.47% for the gross margin

The net margin for Aon plc stands at 0.16%. The total capital return value is set at 0.15%. Equity return is now at value 37.99%, with 4.94% for asset returns.

Based on Aon plc (AON), the company’s capital structure generated 0.7 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.29. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 9.77.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $4.94 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.56. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.42for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aon plc (AON) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.