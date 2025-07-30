Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: HMY) is above average at 15.26x. The 36-month beta value for HMY is also noteworthy at 0.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 3 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for HMY is 621.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.44% of that float. The average trading volume of HMY on July 30, 2025 was 4.44M shares.

HMY stock’s latest price update

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: HMY) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.23% compared to its previous closing price of $13.87. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that HMY eyes a strong finish to hit its FY25 gold output target, despite a 6% drop in 9M production due to heavy rains.

HMY’s Market Performance

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) has seen a -6.59% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 4.78% gain in the past month and a -10.17% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.05% for HMY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.93% for HMY’s stock, with a 14.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HMY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HMY stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for HMY by listing it as a “Market Perform”. The predicted price for HMY in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $16 based on the research report published on July 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

HMY Trading at -3.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +0.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMY fell by -6.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.32. In addition, Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR saw 65.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19% for the present operating margin

0.23% for the gross margin

The net margin for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR stands at 0.14%. The total capital return value is set at 0.23%. Equity return is now at value 25.19%, with 16.77% for asset returns.

Based on Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 6.83. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.06. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 14.67.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $17.21 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.29for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

In summary, Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.