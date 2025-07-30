Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (CYCC)

The 36-month beta value for CYCC is also noteworthy at 0.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CYCC is 1.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.79% of that float. The average trading volume of CYCC on July 30, 2025 was 1.83M shares.

CYCC stock’s latest price update

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CYCC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -13.91% compared to its previous closing price of $15.39. However, the company has seen a gain of 23.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. benzinga.com reported 2025-07-15 that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CYCC stock is trading higher on Tuesday, with a session volume of 21.9 million compared to the average volume of 206.9K, as per data from Benzinga Pro.

CYCC’s Market Performance

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (CYCC) has experienced a 23.14% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 166.87% rise in the past month, and a -80.65% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 40.49% for CYCC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 52.07% for CYCC’s stock, with a -82.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYCC stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for CYCC by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for CYCC in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $17 based on the research report published on July 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CYCC reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for CYCC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 27th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to CYCC, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on October 16th of the previous year.

CYCC Trading at 12.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 40.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.62%, as shares surge +167.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYCC rose by +23.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.71. In addition, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -96.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYCC starting from Lazar David E., who sold 194,628,820 shares at the price of $0.03 back on Feb 26 ’25. After this action, Lazar David E. now owns 0 shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $5,507,996 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

604.05% for the present operating margin

1.29% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at 397.48%. The total capital return value is set at -4.13%. Equity return is now at value -1949.77%, with -168.60% for asset returns.

Based on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (CYCC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -834.47. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -453.04.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-12.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.27. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -835.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.60.

Conclusion

In summary, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (CYCC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.