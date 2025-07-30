Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ: CIGI) is above average at 52.18x. The 36-month beta value for CIGI is also noteworthy at 1.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 rating it as “overweight”, 4 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CIGI is 43.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.95% of that float. The average trading volume of CIGI on July 30, 2025 was 131.73K shares.

CIGI stock’s latest price update

Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ: CIGI)’s stock price has soared by 6.45% in relation to previous closing price of $139.6. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-25 that TORONTO and WASHINGTON, D.C., July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global diversified professional services and investment management company, Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI), announced today it has completed its previously announced acquisition of a controlling interest in Astris Infrastructure, LLC (“Astris Finance”), a global investment banking firm specializing in infrastructure and energy transition. The acquisition significantly expands Colliers’ investment banking capabilities and capitalizes on the growing global demand for infrastructure that supports urbanization, energy security, and decarbonization.

CIGI’s Market Performance

CIGI’s stock has risen by 6.07% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.62% and a quarterly rise of 26.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.46% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.71% for Colliers International Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.77% for CIGI’s stock, with a 11.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIGI

CIBC, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CIGI reach a price target of $160. The rating they have provided for CIGI stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on March 04th, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to CIGI, setting the target price at $170 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

CIGI Trading at 14.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares surge +13.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIGI rose by +6.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $136.63. In addition, Colliers International Group Inc saw 9.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CIGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07% for the present operating margin

0.39% for the gross margin

The net margin for Colliers International Group Inc stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 11.57%, with 2.54% for asset returns.

Based on Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.62 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.66. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.1.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $618.49 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.36. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.44for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In summary, Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.