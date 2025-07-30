Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Brazil Potash Corp (GRO)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for GRO is 20.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.69% of that float. The average trading volume of GRO on July 30, 2025 was 1.05M shares.

GRO stock’s latest price update

The stock of Brazil Potash Corp (AMEX: GRO) has increased by 11.11% when compared to last closing price of $1.71.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-15 that MANAUS, Brazil, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brazil Potash Corp. (“Brazil Potash” or the “Company”) (NYSE-American: GRO), a mineral exploration and development company with a critical mineral potash mining project, the Autazes Project (the “Project”), today announced that management will host a conference call on Monday, July 21, 2025 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s newly announced partnership with Fictor Energia and the associated equity financing for the Autazes Project.

GRO’s Market Performance

Brazil Potash Corp (GRO) has experienced a 17.28% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 34.75% rise in the past month, and a -14.80% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.17% for GRO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.94% for GRO’s stock, with a -52.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRO stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for GRO by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for GRO in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $17 based on the research report published on January 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

GRO Trading at 16.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.83%, as shares surge +39.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.04% lower at present.

Stock Fundamentals for GRO

The total capital return value is set at -0.45%.

Based on Brazil Potash Corp (GRO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -21.74.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-46.65 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.2. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.43.

Conclusion

In summary, Brazil Potash Corp (GRO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.