American Resources Corporation (AREC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.93. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AREC is 54.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.00% of that float. On July 30, 2025, the average trading volume of AREC was 1.78M shares.

AREC stock’s latest price update

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC)’s stock price has gone decline by -13.22% in comparison to its previous close of $1.21, however, the company has experienced a -27.08% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-07-29 that FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) (“American Resources”), a leader in the critical mineral supply chain, reaffirms compliance with Nasdaq Listing Standards as outlined in the Company’s Form 8-K filed on July 28, 2025 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. As stated in the in the referenced filing: On July 28, 2025, American Resources Corporation (or the “Company”) received a letter from the Nasdaq Stock Market stating that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (“Minimum Bid Price Requirement”).

AREC’s Market Performance

American Resources Corporation (AREC) has seen a -27.08% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 29.63% gain in the past month and a 6.02% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.44% for AREC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.34% for AREC’s stock, with a 21.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AREC Trading at 11.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AREC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.62%, as shares surge +26.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AREC fell by -27.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1582. In addition, American Resources Corporation saw 66.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AREC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-102.46% for the present operating margin

-4.55% for the gross margin

The net margin for American Resources Corporation stands at -126.91%. The total capital return value is set at -0.28%.

Based on American Resources Corporation (AREC), the company’s capital structure generated 1.62 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at -2.61. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.72.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-27.07 million with net debt to EBITDA at -8.51. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 959.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.26for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, American Resources Corporation (AREC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.