Almonty Industries Inc (ALM) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Almonty Industries Inc (NASDAQ: ALM)’s stock price has dropped by -4.74% in relation to previous closing price of $3.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -24.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Almonty Industries Inc (NASDAQ: ALM) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ALM is 0.84. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ALM is 131.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.69% of that float. On July 30, 2025, ALM’s average trading volume was 364.21K shares.

ALM’s Market Performance

The stock of Almonty Industries Inc (ALM) has seen a -24.00% decrease in the past week, with a -26.69% drop in the past month, and a 30.29% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.81% for ALM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -27.95% for ALM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 59.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALM stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for ALM by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ALM in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $6.75 based on the research report published on July 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

ALM Trading at -12.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.11%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALM fell by -24.00%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Almonty Industries Inc saw 400.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ALM

Equity return is now at value -129.10%, with -18.12% for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Almonty Industries Inc (ALM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.