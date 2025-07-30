Alamos Gold Inc (AGI) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE: AGI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 41.38x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.51. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AGI is 419.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.50% of that float. On July 30, 2025, the average trading volume of AGI was 3.75M shares.

AGI stock’s latest price update

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE: AGI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.38% compared to its previous closing price of $25.33. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. forbes.com reported 2025-07-28 that Could Nvidia stock (NASDAQ:NVDA) reach $300 in the next two years? There’s a strong possibility.

AGI’s Market Performance

Alamos Gold Inc (AGI) has experienced a -2.65% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.35% rise in the past month, and a -9.67% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.02% for AGI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.90% for AGI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGI

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to AGI, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on February 29th of the previous year.

AGI Trading at -2.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares sank -3.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGI fell by -2.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.18. In addition, Alamos Gold Inc saw 57.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.36% for the present operating margin

0.44% for the gross margin

The net margin for Alamos Gold Inc stands at 0.18%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 7.85%, with 5.49% for asset returns.

Based on Alamos Gold Inc (AGI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.23. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 81.65.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $735.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.7. The receivables turnover for the company is 38.31for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

To sum up, Alamos Gold Inc (AGI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.