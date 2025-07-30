Akanda Corp (AKAN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Akanda Corp (NASDAQ: AKAN) has jumped by 10.76% compared to previous close of $1.25. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. newsfilecorp.com reported 2025-06-04 that Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 4, 2025) – Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) (OTC Pink: APEOF) (FSE: 97A0) (“CTI” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,750,000 units (each, a “Unit”) at a price of $0.20 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $750,000 (the “Offering”). Each Unit shall be comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (each a “Common Share”) and one (1) common share purchase warrant (each a “Warrant”).

Is It Worth Investing in Akanda Corp (NASDAQ: AKAN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AKAN is 1.62.

The public float for AKAN is 2.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.75% of that float. On July 30, 2025, AKAN’s average trading volume was 43.22K shares.

AKAN’s Market Performance

The stock of Akanda Corp (AKAN) has seen a 3.73% increase in the past week, with a -4.14% drop in the past month, and a 20.87% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.44% for AKAN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.95% for AKAN’s stock, with a -5.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AKAN Trading at 6.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.52%, as shares sank -0.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKAN rose by +3.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3119. In addition, Akanda Corp saw -57.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AKAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.24% for the present operating margin

0.25% for the gross margin

The net margin for Akanda Corp stands at -4.9%. The total capital return value is set at -1.02%. Equity return is now at value -1460.27%, with -39.02% for asset returns.

Based on Akanda Corp (AKAN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -9.02. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -43.78.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-3.03 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.02for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Akanda Corp (AKAN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.