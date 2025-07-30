Airbnb Inc (ABNB) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) is above average at 34.43x. The 36-month beta value for ABNB is also noteworthy at 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 24 rating it as “hold”, and 5 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ABNB is 415.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.76% of that float. The average trading volume of ABNB on July 30, 2025 was 4.89M shares.

ABNB stock’s latest price update

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB)’s stock price has plunge by -3.74%relation to previous closing price of $142.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.86% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that In the latest trading session, Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) closed at $136.84, marking a -3.74% move from the previous day.

ABNB’s Market Performance

ABNB’s stock has fallen by -1.86% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.72% and a quarterly rise of 10.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.03% for Airbnb Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.85% for ABNB stock, with a simple moving average of 3.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABNB stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for ABNB by listing it as a “Sell”. The predicted price for ABNB in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $106 based on the research report published on May 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABNB reach a price target of $135. The rating they have provided for ABNB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 02nd, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to ABNB, setting the target price at $185 in the report published on March 10th of the current year.

ABNB Trading at 1.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares surge +3.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABNB fell by -1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $138.01. In addition, Airbnb Inc saw -2.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABNB starting from Bernstein David C, who sold 5,000 shares at the price of $142.00 back on Jul 24 ’25. After this action, Bernstein David C now owns 42,619 shares of Airbnb Inc, valued at $710,000 using the latest closing price.

BALOGH ARISTOTLE N, the Chief Technology Officer of Airbnb Inc, sold 600 shares at $139.39 during a trade that took place back on Jul 24 ’25, which means that BALOGH ARISTOTLE N is holding 209,777 shares at $83,634 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.22% for the present operating margin

0.83% for the gross margin

The net margin for Airbnb Inc stands at 0.23%. The total capital return value is set at 0.3%. Equity return is now at value 32.06%, with 10.24% for asset returns.

Based on Airbnb Inc (ABNB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.22 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.92.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.62 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -2.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.2for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

In summary, Airbnb Inc (ABNB) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.