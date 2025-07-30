Aduro Clean Technologies Inc (ADUR) Stock Showcases 6.36% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Aduro Clean Technologies Inc (ADUR) has seen a 6.00% increase in the past week, with a 19.71% gain in the past month, and a 157.40% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.87% for ADUR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.36% for ADUR’s stock, with a 79.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aduro Clean Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ADUR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ADUR is 1.09. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ADUR is 17.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.60% of that float. On July 30, 2025, ADUR’s average trading volume was 276.99K shares.

ADUR stock’s latest price update

Aduro Clean Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ADUR)’s stock price has soared by 7.79% in relation to previous closing price of $10.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADUR stocks, with D. Boral Capital repeating the rating for ADUR by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ADUR in the upcoming period, according to D. Boral Capital is $50 based on the research report published on March 06, 2025 of the current year 2025.

ADUR Trading at 18.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.85%, as shares surge +28.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +90.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADUR rose by +6.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +165.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.79. In addition, Aduro Clean Technologies Inc saw 201.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ADUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.93% for the present operating margin

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for Aduro Clean Technologies Inc stands at -39.38%. The total capital return value is set at -0.8%. Equity return is now at value -113.75%, with -105.07% for asset returns.

Based on Aduro Clean Technologies Inc (ADUR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -41.65. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -936.18.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-6.99 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.85. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1756.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.86for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.68.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Aduro Clean Technologies Inc (ADUR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.