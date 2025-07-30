Acuren Corporation Ltd (TIC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Acuren Corporation Ltd (NYSE: TIC) has increased by 0.18% when compared to last closing price of $11.25. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.57% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-15 that TOMBALL, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acuren Corporation (NYSE: TIC) (“Acuren”) today announced the expiration of the 60-day “go-shop” period (“Go-Shop Period”) in connection with the previously announced Agreement and Plan of Merger with NV5 Global, Inc. (“NV5”, Nasdaq: NVEE), dated as of May 14, 2025 (the “Merger Agreement”). During the Go-Shop Period, NV5 was permitted to solicit and enter into negotiations with third parties that made a proposal or offer to acquire NV5. The Go-Shop Period expire.

Is It Worth Investing in Acuren Corporation Ltd (NYSE: TIC) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TIC is 101.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.36% of that float. On July 30, 2025, the average trading volume of TIC was 1.34M shares.

TIC’s Market Performance

The stock of Acuren Corporation Ltd (TIC) has seen a -4.57% decrease in the past week, with a 7.74% rise in the past month, and a 12.70% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.87% for TIC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.56% for TIC stock, with a simple moving average of 0.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TIC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TIC by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for TIC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $13 based on the research report published on March 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TIC Trading at 1.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares surge +2.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.38% upper at present.

Stock Fundamentals for TIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06% for the present operating margin

0.26% for the gross margin

The net margin for Acuren Corporation Ltd stands at -0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%.

Based on Acuren Corporation Ltd (TIC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.0. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.71. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.9.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $35.41 million with net debt to EBITDA at 19.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.68for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.29.

Conclusion

To sum up, Acuren Corporation Ltd (TIC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.