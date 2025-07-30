3 E Network Technology Group Ltd (MASK): A Technical Analysis

3 E Network Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ: MASK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40x compared to its average ratio.

The average trading volume of MASK on July 30, 2025 was 79.05K shares.

MASK stock’s latest price update

3 E Network Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ: MASK)’s stock price has dropped by -13.39% in relation to previous closing price of $1.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -17.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that Hong Kong, China, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 3 E Network Technology Group Limited (Nasdaq: MASK) (the “Company” or “3e Network”), a business-to-business (“B2B”) information technology (“IT”) business solutions provider, today announced that it has completed the first tranche of its previously disclosed three-tranche private offering (the “Offering”), announced on June 9, 2025, and intends to use part of the proceeds to purchase Bitcoin. This strategic move aims to build the Company’s cryptocurrency reserves and support its growth initiatives in the Web 3.0 era.

MASK’s Market Performance

MASK’s stock has fallen by -17.29% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -50.45% and a quarterly drop of -67.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.29% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.62% for 3 E Network Technology Group Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -33.16% for MASK’s stock, with a -62.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MASK Trading at -58.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MASK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.29%, as shares sank -49.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.74% lower at present.

Stock Fundamentals for MASK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.47% for the present operating margin

0.6% for the gross margin

The net margin for 3 E Network Technology Group Ltd stands at 0.41%. The total capital return value is set at 0.58%. Equity return is now at value 67.62%, with 47.26% for asset returns.

Based on 3 E Network Technology Group Ltd (MASK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 7.08.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.82 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.75for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.

Conclusion

To put it simply, 3 E Network Technology Group Ltd (MASK) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.